Police Release Photo of Suspect in Graffiti Vandalism

The Santa Barbara Police Department released a surveillance image on Monday in seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with graffiti vandalism.
Sgt. Riley Harwood said a parking structure in downtown Santa Barbara was tagged.
Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo is asked to call Detective Ben Ahrens at 805.897.2348 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.