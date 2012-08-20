Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable Elects New Board of Directors

The professional networking group the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER) has announced its governing Board of Directors for 2012-13.
The eight-person board is charged with guiding SABER in its mission of enhancing the professional lives and skills of local business leaders.
The new board members are Eldon Edwards, a business consultant and SABER co-founder; Jennifer Goddard Combs, president of The Goddard Company Public Relations; Annette Jorgensen, vice president and Small Business Administration business development officer at Business First Bank; Gary Kravetz, director at large and CEO of NCC business consulting, chairman of SCORE, director of Central Coast Tech Angels and SABER co-founder; Trish Miller, license owner of Spherion Staffing Services; Michael Neville, president and owner of R.E. Revenue Solutions; Michael O’Kelley, partner with Palius + O’Kelley CPAs; and Steven Woodward, executive vice president of Riviera Insurance Services.
Edwards is slated to serve as the board’s president. Jorgensen is secretary, and O’Kelley is treasurer.
Well known for its opportunities to make contacts, SABER holds a breakfast meeting and seminar the second Thursday of the month with an educational presentation from an industry expert or panel of experts.
— Jennifer Goddard for the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER).