Candidates, Measures Finalized for November Ballot

Here's the lineup of races to go before Santa Barbara County voters this fall

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office has finished processing candidate paperwork, and finalized the local races and measures for the Nov. 6 ballot.

Many positions for schools or special districts are not on the ballot, since candidates entering the races don’t outnumber the available seats. Those people will be appointed in lieu of election, but serve just as if they were elected, according to the Elections Office.

The cities of Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta and Solvang all have transient occupancy tax rate increases on their ballots, which would push taxes on hotel occupants from 10 percent to 12 percent. Each measure requires a majority vote to be approved.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is giving its parcel taxes a second try, after a close loss in June. Measures A and B need two-thirds support to pass and would replace expiring tax measures that fund math, science and arts programs.

The Goleta City Council voted to put the Goleta Agricultural Land Protection Initiative on the ballot, which needs a majority to pass and would amend the city’s General Plan Land Use Map so that re-designating any agricultural land more than 10 acres in size would require approval through a vote of the people.

Other county measures include Buellton’s term limits initiative, which would limit City Council members to three consecutive terms; the Montecito Fire Protection District wants to increase its Board of Directors from three to five members; Guadalupe wants to change its name to Guadalupe Beach and pass a parcel tax to fund libraries; and the College School District and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District are trying to get approval to issue bonds.

On the ballot for the South Coast in November are:

» Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees: Brian Fay and Craig Nielsen are battling for the District 4 seat on the board. The other two positions up for election this year will be appointed, since only one candidate came forward for either seat.

» Carpinteria Unified School District: Four candidates are running to fill two available seats — incumbent Terry Hickey, and newcomers Blanca Gorman, Alison Livett and Suzanne Schneider.

» Santa Barbara Unified School District: Incumbent Ed Heron and newcomers Lou Segal, Gayle Eidelson and Pedro Paz are in the race for three seats on the Board of Education.

In the Goleta Union School District, Board of Trustees president Susan Epstein and parent Yvonne DeGraw are running for the two available seats so far, so the race isn’t expected to appear on the ballot, according to the County Elections Office.

Races are also on the ballot for special district governing boards, including the Carpinteria Valley Water District, the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, the Embarcadero Municipal Improvement District, the Goleta Sanitary District and the Montecito Fire Protection District.

While Goleta’s City Council race is already over — Ed Easton and Jim Farr ran for the two spots and will be appointed — Carpinteria has five candidates for its two seats: incumbent Kathleen Reddington, and newcomers Frederick Shaw, Gregory Gandrud, Thomas Perry and Wade Nomura. Incumbent Joe Armendariz announced he wouldn’t run for re-election after his Dec. 2 driving under the influence accident, his second such offense.

In Buellton, City Council members Holly Sierra and Dave King are running for re-election against challenger Leo Elovitz.

In Guadalupe, Frances Romero is running uncontested for mayor but five people have thrown their hats into the ring for the two council seats: Kenneth Chamness, Alejandro Ahumada, William Tucker, David Radmacher and Gina Rubalcaba.

Lompoc resident Ann Ruhge is challenging incumbent John Linn for mayor and seven people are fighting over two council positions available in November: incumbent Bob Lingl and newcomers Robert Cuthbert, Dewayne Holmdahl, Jedidjah De Vries, Nick Gonzales, David Grill and Ronald Barrows.

Santa Maria Mayor Larry Lavagnino has served on the City Council since 1996 and will not be running for re-election. Councilmembers Mike Cordero and Alice Patino are running, as are newcomers Dan Gebhart and Marty Mariscal.

For council, incumbent Bob Orach and newcomers Terri Zuniga and Etta Waterfield are trying to get the two available seats.

Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson is unchallenged to continue his post, and two people applied for two council seats: incumbent Hans Duus and Edwin Skytt.

The June 5 primary election set up hot regional, state and national races for voters: Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will fight Republican Abel Maldonado to keep her congressional seat; Democrat Hannah-Beth Jackson and Republican Mike Stoker will battle for the 19th State Senate District seat; Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, R-San Luis Obispo, will fight to keep his 35th District seat against Democratic challenger Gerry Manata; Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, will face Republican challenger Rob Walter; and Fourth District county Supervisor Joni Gray will face challenger Peter Adam in a runoff election for the Board of Supervisors.

