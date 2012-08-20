Sheriff’s Department Searching for Missing Solvang Man

Kurt Brimberry hasn't been seen since crashing his SUV into a tree

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Solvang man they believe may need medical attention after his vehicle was found empty after a collision with a tree.

Kurt Brimberry, 55, went missing last Saturday, when California Highway Patrol and Sheriff’s Department officials responded to a report of a silver 2003 Mercedez Benz SUV involved in a collision with a tree in the 2500 Block of Alisal Road, near Nojoqui Park.

Sheriff’s Department officials reported Monday that the vehicle was totaled but the driver was not on the scene, and Brimberry’s cell phone was left on the front seat.

A passerby reported seeing a man matching Brimberry’s description walking toward the Alisal Guest Ranch on Alisal Road a short time after the time of the collision.

A search was conducted of the area by helicopter and also with dogs on the grounds. Local hospitals and hotels were also checked, but to no avail.

Officials say Brimberry may require require medical attention because of the collision and a previously existing medical condition.

Brimberry was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue polo shirt and Topsider deck shoes. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has blonde hair, blue eyes and fair skin.

Anyone with information about Brimberry or his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Sheriff’s Department dispatch center at 805.683.2724.

