Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:48 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Student Essay: Becca Solodon Finds Life in Performing

A young singer's accomplishments — and story — strike a poignant note.

By Johanna, Noozhawk Intern | August 17, 2008 | 3:12 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Becca Solodon released her first EP (extended play) online earlier this year. In My Room has five tracks and Becca played a motif ES8 keyboard that has a synthesizer and recording system built into it so she could add a lot of different instrumental sounds to the songs.

Article Image
In her spare time, singer Becca Solodon enjoys volunteering at the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. (www.beccasolodon.com photo)
Becca’s music career started at age 3. While her mother played the piano, Becca climbed up on her lap and tried to play, too. Becca started music lessons the next year and continues today at Santa Barbara City College’s music department. She also plays the guitar. “She taught herself,” said Mary Ann Solodon, Becca’s mother.

When Becca was 16 she was diagnosed with cancer in her leg. She underwent chemotherapy and had to have her leg amputated. Just six weeks after her operation Becca opened for Mariah Carey at the Arlington Theatre. Becca also sang with the Dos Pueblos Jazz Choir & Combo under the direction of Ike Jenkins and toured in Europe.

Becca is currently working at the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation a few days a week. She said she loves volunteering, visiting children in the hospital and attending various support groups and events sponsored by the foundation.

Another organization that provided support to Becca when she had cancer was the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Her wish was for a new guitar. She said it took her a while to decide what her wish was going to be but when Becca went to the first producer’s house for a recording session, she brought her guitar that she already had.

“When they were leaving, the producer asked me not to bring that guitar again. We laughed and thought he was kidding but when we realized that he was serious, I knew what my wish would be,” said Becca.

Her wish was for a quality guitar that she could play for years. Make-A-Wish Foundation not only gave her a guitar but also provided her with an amplifier, an amazing microphone and even a certificate for recording time at a local studio.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation also made a doll that looks like Becca and is sold to the public along with her story. The foundation has dolls for other kids, too, and some of the proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Click here to download In My Room for free or click here to visit her Web site.

When asked if she always wanted to be a singer, Becca answered, “Yes I’ve always dreamed of recording and I love performing live!”

Noozhawk intern Johanna will be a homeschool seventh-grader in the fall.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 