Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:09 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Officials Bracing For Winter Rains, Floods in Wake of Gap Fire

Municipalities had been planning for the rainy season even before the blaze was extinguished.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 20, 2008 | 9:11 p.m.

Article Image
A dredger is being used to dig up silt that’s collecting in the sediment basins and creeks at the Santa Barbara Airport. (Sonia Fernandez / Noozhawk photo)

If we thought the effects of the Gap Fire last month were bad, wait until the winter rains come.

Like last year’s Zaca Fire, the burning of the forest earlier this summer is expected to lead to flood conditions this winter, as the rains run off and erode the ground burned of its vegetation. While this year’s fires took up less area, they occurred much closer to the urban limit line, putting residences in Goleta and the unincorporated eastern Goleta Valley area at a higher risk of increased flooding.

This year’s floods are what local officials are worrying about as they implement an action plan for this winter.

“We were putting plans together even before the Gap Fire completely burned out,” said Tom Fayram, county deputy public works director.

The county, the city of Goleta, the Santa Barbara Airport and the U.S. Forest Service are part of the plan.

Crews already have begun clearing debris in the creeks and burned foothills north of the Goleta Valley. They also are planning to install racks for the debris they can’t reach now but is sure to start moving when the flows increase, racks that will be cleared on a regular basis as they accumulate debris. The objective, Fayram said, is to keep the pathway for the water as wide open as possible.

“The last thing you want is a clogged stream when you have even more water,” Fayram said. “The two negatively reinforce one another.”

In the burned-out watershed, the U.S. Forest Service will be hydromulching by air — a system by which a mixture of mulch and a binding agent are dropped onto the land to decrease the rate of erosion. In the nonfederal areas that have been affected by the fire — such as agricultural lands and the airport — the county will head up the program as needed.

At the airport, dredgers are excavating loads of sediment that have accumulated in the creeks and sediment basins. Located in one of the lowest parts of the Goleta Valley, the airport is one of the most likely problem areas in case of a flood. County flood control crews are expected to be excavating the sediment on a regular basis throughout the rainy season.

In Goleta, the city is making its own preparations.

“We’ve assessed watershed burn conditions, we have assessed all our structures — bridges, creeks, critical areas,” said Steve Wagner, director of community services for Goleta. Aside from taking measures to clear debris in the stream around culverts and under bridges within the city, he said, the city will take other preventive measures.

“We’re going to have sandbag distribution centers,” he said. “We’re going to have a a series of public meetings to let the people know what to expect.”

So far, one community forum hosted by the county is scheduled at San Marcos High School on Sept. 11.

“This is a big issue,” he said. “There’s a lot of work to be done.”

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 