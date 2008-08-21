Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:00 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Bill Cirone: Help Children Brush Up on Academic Skills

Summer is a good time to bolster the three Rs, but also to help foster a sense of responsibility.

By Bill Cirone | August 21, 2008 | 3:05 a.m.

As summer winds down, there are many ways to help your child brush up on academic skills so they don’t get rusty.

Teaching good citizenship, understanding history, getting close to nature and getting involved in a variety of projects are ways you can help.

image
Bill Cirone
In terms of good citizenship, check the newspaper for volunteer activities. Make a weekly visit, for instance, to an elderly person in a nursing home. Visit the animal shelter, the fire station or a hospital to show children what goes on at these institutions.

When it comes to understanding history, your own family is a good place to start. If possible, collect photos of grandparents and great-grandparents. Have children write their names and birthdates on the back of the photos. Tell stories about the family.

Discuss the meaning of holidays with children. Most newspapers print background material. If you take a trip, visit the historical sites along the way. Save the information brochures as you go. Check out library books or videos to reinforce new learning from the trip.

Visit a cemetery. Find the oldest stone. Read the inscriptions and talk about the past with your children.

It can be fun and educational to give children a garden plot in the yard or a window box or planter on a balcony. Be sure the child has full responsibility for the plants.

Read the daily newspapers’ weather map. Let children figure out what the weather is where friends and relatives live.

Camp out for a night on the balcony, your yard or at the state campgrounds. These experiences add to children’s sense of perspective, self worth and their place in relation to the environment and to other people. Every experience can be a learning experience, and summertime is the perfect time to explore some of the alternatives that are not always available at other times of year.

It also can help to “get organized.” Have children start a collection, be it rocks, stamps, baseball cards, bottle caps, labels, marbles, leaves or bugs. Arrange them by categories, by color or alphabetically.

Suggest that children swap paperbacks, comics or magazines with extended family and friends. The local library might help organize a swap.

It‘s also a good time to help your child develop a sense of responsibility. Ask children to take charge of family recycling. Teach boys and girls how to take care of their clothes, sort and fold laundry, use the washer and dryer or help at the laundromat, sew on buttons, iron or polish shoes.

Summer is still a good time to bolster the three Rs. Recommend that children keep a diary — a journal of their activities. Take time every day for the family to read by individually or together. Even 10 or 15 minutes is fine. Allow children to choose reading materials. Have them follow a favorite newspaper comic strip. Have them write letters or send postcards to cousins, grandparents and friends.

Have them review cash register receipts. Children can check them for accuracy when you’re unloading groceries. Adding the prices up each week will keep math skills sharp. Parents also can teach youngsters to compute gas mileage.

All of these suggestions can help keep academic skills sharp.

Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 