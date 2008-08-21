CALM Therapist Earns Clinical Art Credential

Child Abuse Listening & Mediation announced that Christine Scott-Hudson recently became a clinical art therapist after receiving her art therapist credential from the Art Therapy Credentialing Board.
Art therapy is a modality of psychotherapy in which clients, facilitated by the art therapist, use art media, the creative process, and the resulting artwork to explore their feelings, reconcile emotional conflicts, foster self-awareness, manage behavior, develop social skills, improve reality orientation, reduce anxiety and increase self-esteem.
“Art therapy practice is grounded in the knowledge of human development, psychological theories and counseling techniques,” Scott-Hudson said. “Art therapy is an effective treatment for persons experiencing developmental, medical, educational, social or psychological impairment. My goal in art therapy is to improve or restore the client’s functioning and sense of personal well-being.”
Jennifer Guess is a public relations representative for Child Abuse Listening & Mediation.