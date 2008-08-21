CALM Therapist Earns Clinical Art Credential

The art therapy credentialing process is intensive, requiring the completion of a master’s level education and thousands of hours of post-education supervised clinical experience.Art therapy is a modality of psychotherapy in which clients, facilitated by the art therapist, use art media, the creative process, and the resulting artwork to explore their feelings, reconcile emotional conflicts, foster self-awareness, manage behavior, develop social skills, improve reality orientation, reduce anxiety and increase self-esteem.“Art therapy practice is grounded in the knowledge of human development, psychological theories and counseling techniques,” Scott-Hudson said. “Art therapy is an effective treatment for persons experiencing developmental, medical, educational, social or psychological impairment. My goal in art therapy is to improve or restore the client’s functioning and sense of personal well-being.”Before her work at CALM, Scott-Hudson served as an art specialist for Girls Inc. and developed nationally recognized arts curriculum for girls in kindergarten through eighth grade while teaching art at the Goleta Valley Center. Her arts curriculum won a Girls Inc. National Program Award in 2004.

