Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:14 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Habitat for Humanity Ready to Reduce, Reuse and ReStore

Through ReStore, open to the public starting Saturday, people can donate building materials, and those in need of them can buy them for a discount.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 22, 2008 | 4:08 a.m.

Article Image
Local officials and Habitat for Humanity representatives cut the ribbon Wednesday on the organization’s ReStore facility in Goleta. (Sonia Fernandez / Noozhawk photo)

Thanks to the persistence of its leaders, and a little finesse from the city of Goleta, the Santa Barbara chapter of Habitat for Humanity has opened its ReStore store in the Cabrillo Business Park in Goleta.

“We are really excited to have our ribbon-cutting today and for our ReStore, and we are really looking forward to Saturday, when we open our doors to the public,” said Joyce McCullough, executive director of the local Habitat for Humanity.

Through ReStore, people who have used or unused building materials can donate them before disposing of them, and those who are in search of materials — doors, windows, countertops and plumbing, for instance — can find them for 30 percent to 50 percent of the cost.

“The donors get a tax deduction, the builders don’t have to take the material to the dump and we get proceeds to fund our projects,” McCullough said.

The organization is working on its San Pascual project, a housing project at 618 San Pascual St. in Santa Barbara meant for lower-income families.

The 5,000-square-foot building was already packed to the point of overflow, despite the organization’s efforts to keep its operation under wraps until its official grand opening Saturday. 

Were it not for a little nudge through the process by the Goleta Planning Commission, ReStore would not have opened for a while: Earlier this year, city planners granted a conditional use permit that allowed for a retail operation in a business park.

For its first few weeks of operation, ReStore will be open two days a week — Thursday morning and Saturday afternoon — but as the program acquires more staff and volunteers, the store will have more business hours throughout the week.

The store takes only material in good condition, Habitat’s Bill McCullough said. “We take material you have to be proud to pass on to someone else,” he said.

ReStore will not take furniture or appliances. Donors are encouraged to schedule pickups and drop-offs of large items.

For more information, call Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County at 805.692.2226 or visit www.sbhabitat.org.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 