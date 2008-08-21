Inmate Calls In Bomb Threat to Business From County Jail

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Santa Barbara police officers were dispatched to the American Lung Association, at 1510 San Andres St., after a call of a bomb threat to the business.

Officers contacted an employee, who told them she had received a phone call. The phone call included a recording indicating that the call was a collect phone call from the Santa Barbara County Jail. When the recording reached the prompt for the caller to be identified, the employee was told that there was a bomb in the building, that the caller was the only one who knew where it was and that the caller was serious.

Nothing out of the ordinary was observed and the employee then closed the business.

Officers continued their investigation by contacting jail personnel in an attempt to track down where the phone call came from. The investigation identified inmate Frank Santos Flores, 43, as a suspect. He was arrested on a charge of a false report of a bomb threat.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.