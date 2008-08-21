KIST Radio Programming to Transfer to KBKO-AM 1490

With the National Public Radio station KCLU purchase of progressive talk radio frequency KIST-AM 1340, some wonder whether and where the KIST programming will relocate.

“KIST — the entire format — is going to KBKO-AM 1490,” KIST station manager Marlene Huddy says. “They may change the call letters. Right now they are simulcasting, so the programs on 1340 are also playing on 1490, until the change is final.”

Huddy estimates the full switchover to be finished in October.

KCLU, a community service of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, will be the only NPR station on AM radio in Southern California.

