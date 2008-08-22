Monday, June 4 , 2018, 8:47 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local Westmont Graduate to Oversee College’s Alumni Office

Teri Bradford Rouse, to be senior director of alumni and parent relations, is praised for her 'experience, education, gifts and passion.'

By Scott Craig | August 22, 2008 | 3:33 a.m.

Teri Bradford Rouse, executive director of the Channel Islands YMCA Youth and Family Services branch, will become Westmont College’s senior director of alumni and parent relations.

Teri Bradford Rouse
Rouse graduated from Westmont in 1977, earned her master’s degree from USC, then worked at Westmont as a resident director, director of residence life and associate dean of students from 1981-98.

“Teri reflects the high caliber of our alumni, and I expect her to serve with distinction,” President Gayle Beebe said.

Rouse, who served as executive director of Life Network Pregnancy Care Center before working at the YMCA, will replace Mary Given, who accepted a position of associate vice president of alumni and church relations at Fuller Theological Seminary. Rouse begins her new job at Westmont on Sept. 15.

“She has the experience, education, gifts and passion for advancing the mission of Westmont and for working with an incredibly special group of individuals: the Westmont alumni and parents,” Executive Vice President Cliff Lundberg said.

“I am excited to be a part of the broader mission of Westmont, which alumni live out every day throughout the world,” Rouse says “I love finding creative and meaningful ways for people to share resources and talents. The possibilities for these kinds of connections among faculty, staff, alums and parents are endless.”

Rouse says she will bring her decade of insight and knowledge working at two local nonprofits to Westmont. “I believe I have a deeper understanding of some of the important issues of our day, particularly those facing our youth,” she says. “I strongly believe Westmont is a local treasure with the capacity to serve, have influence and make a difference right in its own backyard.”

Scott Craig is Westmont College‘s media relations manager.

