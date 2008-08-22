MTD Urges Jack Johnson Fans to Take a Bus to Concert

Singer Jack Johnson and his crew are taking action to minimize the environmental impact of their world tour. Join them in making a positive change by riding a Metropolitan Transit District bus to the show at Harder Stadium on Wednesday.

All MTD buses are fueled with a renewable, soy-based blend of biodiesel, including those serving UCSB.

In addition to being a renewable fuel, biodiesel provides additional environments benefits:

» Reduced tailpipe particulate matter, hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide.

» The use of biodiesel has been shown to result in reduced carbon dioxide emissions when compared with petrodiesel.

Concert-goers can help reduce their carbon footprint by riding one of the following MTD bus routes to the show: Lines 11, 15X, 24X or 25. The last bus leaves UCSB at 11:20 p.m., giving fans plenty of time to stay for the concert.

Call an MTD customer service representative at 805.963.3366 or visit www.sbmtd.gov.

Sarah Herbold is MTD‘s assistant marketing manager.