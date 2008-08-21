Monday, June 4 , 2018, 8:56 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Two $500,000 Gifts Cap Music Academy’s Fundraising Campaign

The Music Academy of the West concludes its seven-year, $15 million effort to raise funds to renovate its recital hall.

By Tim Dougherty | August 21, 2008 | 9:37 p.m.

The Music Academy of the West concluded its recital hall renovation fundraising campaign in dramatic fashion Saturday, announcing just before its season-ending community concert at The Granada that a pair of donors had each pledged $500,000.

With the donations, the academy fulfilled the conditions of a $1 million challenge grant announced just nine days earlier, thus meeting its campaign fundraising goal of $15 million.

“I can’t think of a better way to bring this outstanding fundraising effort to a close and to mark the end of another exceptional summer season,” Music Academy Board Chairman James Davidson said.

The Music Academy’s recital hall renovation fundraising campaign officially commenced in 2001, when benefactors Stephen and Carla Hahn contributed $6.1 million toward the renovation and maintenance of the academy’s primary recital facility, then known as Abravanel Hall. The building has since been named Hahn Hall in their honor.

The campaign gained critical momentum Aug. 7, when Santa Barbara philanthropists Shirley and Seymour Lehrer announced plans to donate $3 million, including a $1 million challenge grant earmarked for the recital hall renovation fundraising effort. To receive the latter gift, the academy was required to raise an additional $1 million by year’s end.

Montecito philanthropist Leni Fe Bland was among the donors whose gifts were announced Saturday. Well known for her civic leadership and generous support of local nonprofit organizations, Fe Bland has received numerous honors over the years, including a lifetime achievement award in 1998 and a woman of the year award in 2005.

The other $500,000 gift is from an anonymous donor who contacted the academy Saturday morning. A total of 116 donors have contributed to the recital hall renovation fundraising campaign.

Hahn Hall was completed just before the start of the academy’s 2008 Summer School and Festival on June 23. Featuring vastly improved acoustics and numerous other enhancements, the building and associated site work were completed in 10 months at a total project cost of $15 million.

According to campus officials, the project was completed on time and on budget, and the associated recital hall renovation fundraising campaign was fulfilled ahead of schedule.

“We are exceedingly pleased to have met our campaign goal early. We now look forward to focusing our fundraising efforts on our full-scholarship program and future facility upgrades to further enhance the Academy’s instructional program,” said Scott Reed, vice president for Institutional Advancement at the Music Academy. “Although our primary campaign needs have been fulfilled, we encourage community members to be part of this historic time at the Academy by sponsoring a seat in Hahn Hall or adding their names to the impressive Donor Fountain that will be constructed in a nearby courtyard early next year.”

In addition to the $1 million matching grant toward the recital hall renovation fundraising campaign, the Lehrers made an unrestricted gift of $1 million, and donated another $1 million to fund future facility renovations at the academy. The Lehrers previously donated $1 million to fund the creation of Lehrer Studios at the Academy, a practice facility completed in 2006. In recognition for the Lehrers’ latest gift, the Music Academy will name Hahn Hall’s elegant entrance area Lehrer Lobby, and dedicate the 2009 Summer School and Festival to the couple.

One day after the Lehrers’ gift was made public, the academy announced that soprano Irene Cummings had bequeathed her 16-acre Santa Paula avocado ranch to the academy. Valued at almost $3 million, the property will be used to endow future academy opera productions upon Cummings’ passing.

“We’ve enjoyed a remarkable run of good fortune, and are boundlessly appreciative for the generosity of our many donors,” academy President NancyBell Coe said.

Tim Dougherty is communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 