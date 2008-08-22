WEV Receives $170,000 Grant from Weingart Foundation

Women’s Economic Ventures has received an award totaling $170,000 from the Weingart Foundation. The award is the largest gift WEV has received from the foundation.

“We are grateful to the Weingart Foundation for understanding that, like any business, a nonprofit needs investment to grow,” WEV founder and CEO Marsha Bailey said. “Weingart Foundation’s investment in WEV will enable us to raise more money to serve more clients and produce a more profound impact on the individuals and the communities we serve.”

The grant is for capacity building, one of the main types of support the Weingart Foundation provides to organizations in program areas of health, human services and education.

The Weingart Foundation has partnered with WEV since 2003.

