Author Donates Books to Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club

Dana Fisher delivers 100 copies of his adventure guide, Santa Barbara Fun, for Ages 1 to 100

By Dana Fisher | August 21, 2009 | 9:54 p.m.

Local author Dana Fisher has donated more than 100 copies of his book, Santa Barbara Fun, for Ages 1 to 100, to the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

Carolyn Brown, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, welcomed the author and thanked him for his contribution.

“We are so pleased to receive more than 100 copies of Santa Barbara Fun,” she said. “This book uncovers many unknown places and adventures in Santa Barbara that our kids and their families can have fun learning about and visiting. It also benefits the Boys & Girls Club because now we see so many new places we can take the kids to on field trips. This is a fun resource for everyone to get to know about the community we live in.”

Santa Barbara Fun, for Ages 1 to 100 is a comprehensive guide to adventure in Santa Barbara written by a local for locals.

— Dana Fisher is the author of Santa Barbara Fun, for Ages 1 to 100.

