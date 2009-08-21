Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:19 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

CEO of Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas to Speak at UCSB

The talk by Richard Fisher will focus on current economic issues and the economic outlook

By UCSB | August 21, 2009 | 12:45 p.m.

Richard Fisher, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, will speak at UCSB on Sept. 3.

His talk, which will focus on current economic issues and the economic outlook, will begin at 6 p.m. in the MultiCultural Center. A brief question-and-answer session will follow. A reception at 5 p.m. will precede the event, which is sponsored by UCSB’s Laboratory for Aggregate Economics and Finance.

As the chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Fisher serves as a member of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve’s principal monetary policymaking group. After beginning his career at the private bank of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. in 1975, he became assistant to the secretary of the Treasury during the Jimmy Carter administration. In that capacity, Fisher worked on issues related to the dollar crisis of 1978-79.

From 1997 to 2001, he served as a deputy U.S. trade representative with the rank of ambassador, overseeing the implementation of the North American Fair Trade Agreement and various agreements with Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Chile and Singapore. In addition, he was a senior member of the team that negotiated the bilateral accords for China’s and Taiwan’s accession to the World Trade Organization.

In 2006, Fisher received the Service to Democracy Award and the Dwight D. Eisenhower Medal for Public Service. In April of this year, he was inducted into the Dallas Business Hall of Fame.

 

