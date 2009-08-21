Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:21 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 

Falcone Cites ‘Uphill Battle’ in Deciding to Let Disqualification from Ballot Stand

Former mayoral candidate says she'll stay active in the community and focus on her job as a Santa Barbara councilwoman

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 21, 2009 | 2:45 a.m.

With her mayoral bid halted for failing to get enough valid signatures, Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Iya Falcone talked with Noozhawk on Thursday about why she decided this week to let the disqualification stand.

“It’s been a difficult year for me,” she said. “I’m going to take some time for myself.”

Falcone said that after examining the evidence and signatures — she came up just five short of the 100 required — she decided that her case would not be strong enough for court.

“I assessed that it would be a very strong, uphill battle,” she said, adding that it would be best not to put the community through that, especially with a questionable end. “I hope my supporters and the community will understand.”

Falcone released a statement Wednesday stating that she would not contest the City Clerk’s decision, but would continue to stay active in the community.

“I intend to focus 100 percent on my council job through January, and stay active to see through to fruition the projects I am passionate about and that are near and dear to me,” she wrote.

Falcone, a second-term city councilwoman, announced her intent to run for mayor in February. She participated in two mayoral forums last week with fellow candidates, and led the way in election fundraising. She has reported raising $63,164 through June 30, with $29,564 still unspent.

She was endorsed and financially supported by many public safety groups, including the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association, the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association Inc. and the Santa Barbara County Firefighter Government Committee.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

