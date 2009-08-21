Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 4:11 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Full Containment Expected Saturday in La Brea Fire

Crews knock down the remaining flames and hot spots of the 89,489-acre remote blaze

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 21, 2009 | 11:15 p.m.

Two weeks after the La Brea Fire ignited in the San Rafael Wilderness, officials said full containment of the 89,489-acre blaze was expected Saturday.

Late hanging fog Thursday caused delays in transporting hotshot crews via helicopter to the last critical section of the fire, and two more hotshot crews were added Friday. The crews continued to knock down remaining flames and hot spots. On Friday, the blaze was 94 percent contained.

In the past few days, as many as eight 20-person crews worked to stop more than 10 miles of fire with the use of hand-held firefighting tools, chain saws and an aerial arsenal of heavy-lift helicopters and heavy air tankers.

Officials said Friday that firefighters were on high alert regarding thunderstorms forecast for the weekend that could bring lightning and gusty and erratic winds. Winds with a southerly flow would help firefighters by pushing the fire back to burned areas in the southeast flank.

There are currently no evacuation notices in effect anywhere around the fire.

Last weekend, authorities announced that they had traced the cause of the fire to a cooking fire in the campsite of an illegal marijuana-growing operation. No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the La Brea Fire tip line at 805.686.5074. Callers may remain anonymous.

Click here for the latest fire information, or call 805.961.5770 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

