Red Cross Hires New Director of Emergency Services

The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter has hired Dr. Paul Myers as its new director of emergency services.

Myers joined the Red Cross in a professional capacity after serving on the chapter’s board of directors and as a disaster volunteer. He was actively involved in the Gap, Tea and Jesusita fire responses and was the director of the La Brea Fire response.

Born in Zimbabwe and raised in England, Myers served as a police constable with London’s Scotland Yard for six years before he came to the United States. He attended Corban College in Oregon and graduated Summa cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in English and general psychology, and a Th.B. in theology.

Myers earned his Ph.D. in communication from UCSB, where his research focused on mass-media persuasion in the context of disaster relief, counter-terrorism and law enforcement. He has written for academic and professional publications on a variety of topics, including cyber crime, law enforcement and transnational threats.

He has volunteered with the Royal Marines and British police, delivering relief aid to Albania and other organizations.

— Vanya Frey is a publicist.