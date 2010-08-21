Bob Wilcher: Mother and Daughter Team Up to Get Fit

In March, a mother and daughter began the Killer B Fitness program. The mother had a goal of hiking to the top of Mount Whitney in July, and the daughter just loved to ride horses.

The hike up Mount Whitney was going to be with three of her friends who she said were very fit runners, and she was excited and also nervous about the adventure. The extent of her determination was soon to show. The daughter’s world was also about to explode with excitement and new possibilities.

In April, we offered an unlimited class special, and the duo were like a couple of lionesses — patient as could be awaiting their attack. They both came to just about every possible day in April. It’s like when you see the wild Atlantic salmon on sale for half price and you buy 10 pounds of it. They bought it up and ate every last bite.

Lack of consistency is the No. 1 reason for failure, and this pair certainly weren’t lacking in that area. Both of them improved steadily over the course of a few months. Their fitness was improving, and they were scoring better on each challenge they took on.

The mom was mentally tough and just kept her sights on Whitney. The daughter was tough as well, but because her mom was such a warrior, she became even more determined. The topic of conversation at their dinner table was often about who scored higher on the last challenge. As the days passed, they kept their playful competitive nature, which made their experience even more fun.

On one particular challenge, called the Pentathlon (a race on five cardio machines), the daughter won first place out of all Killer B clients, and the mother got third place. They became the new buzz around Killer B and inspired many others to be more consistent and keep having fun.

Not only did their waistlines slim and their outfits become tighter-fitting, their hearts and lungs became more efficient and their overall health improved. They became more confident and mentally tough.

The daughter’s horseback-riding abilities soared to new heights. She was riding better than ever, and her love for the sport reached an all-time high. She went to Europe for a special horse camp and had the time of her life.

The mother hiked Mount Whitney with the nicknames Mountain Goat and Sherpa. She was the most fit out of any of the women on the hike. She had an unbelievable time that she will never forget. She’s already talking about jogging up next year.

I can only guess what the future holds for these tough-as-nails young women. Maybe Mount Everest and the equestrian Olympics.

