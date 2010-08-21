Paul Mann: Sunset Strip Music Festival Casts Star-Studded Lineup

Rock, rap and indie music fans on a budget, listen up! One of the best deals in the realm of live music festivals is set to take place Aug. 26-28 in Hollywood.

The second annual Sunset Strip Music Festival will include two nights of various club dates along the famed Sunset Strip and end with an all-day street and club extravaganza.

Opening night will offer a host of club shows, including indie favorites Filter at The Roxy. But the showcase concert of the evening will feature a tribute to iconic rock guitar hero Slash, most notably of Guns N’ Roses fame, at the House of Blues.

The guest list includes a veritable who’s who of rock legends, including Slash, host Jim Ladd, Nikki Sixx, Lemmy Kilmister, Jerry Cantrell (of Alice in Chains), the evening’s musical performers The Head Cat, Sunset Strip Music Festival performers Juke Kartel, Acidic, Billy Boy on Poison and the Feisty Piranhas, plus Exene Cervenka (X), Franky Perez (of Scars on Broadway and Camp Freddy), Scott Kirkland of The Crystal Method, and more to be announced.

Friday night will continue with a slew of club shows with some of today’s hottest indie bands performing, including Unwritten Law and Nico Vega at the Key Club and P.O.D. at the Whiskey a Go-Go.

Saturday will be the day that a nuclear musical bomb drops on the famed Strip, however, as several blocks will be closed, creating an ultimate party zone book-ended by two massive live music stages.

The all-day event will feature headline rockers The Smashing Pumpkins and Slash — joined by Black Eyed Peas star Fergie — and rock singer and guitar player Myles Kennedy.

Hip-hop fans will be mesmerized by rap stars Kid Cudi and Common. A slew of contemporary indie music stars such as Neon Trees will keep the outside stages rocking until after dark.

Iconic clubs in the zone, including legendary rock hangouts Whiskey a Go-Go, The Roxy and the Key Club, will offer an exhausting lineup of live bands throughout the day and into the early morning.

Admission to all of the clubs will be included with the price of a festival ticket, on a first-come first-serve basis. Other restaurants, comedy clubs and businesses in the zone also will be offering specials during the event.

For the price of a single normal concert, music fans can spend the day listening to dozens of their favorite musical acts. Advance tickets for the Saturday all-day event are available for as little as $49.50. VIP ticket packages start at $100 for a slew of extras, including private VIP lounges and viewing areas.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.