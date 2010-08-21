Quick Response Contains Mobile Home Fire

Occupants call 9-1-1 then use a hose to keep exterior flames from spreading inside

Quick response by the residents of a mobile home on North Preisker Lane in Santa Maria helped contain a fire Saturday afternoon to the exterior of the residence.

Santa Maria Fire Department crews responding about 1:30 p.m. to the fire at 2401 N. Preisker Lane No. 16 found flames had burned the siding of the structure and under the flooring.

The occupants of the home used a garden hose to control the fire after calling 9-1-1. Arriving fire personnel, including two engines and one ladder truck, confirmed that the fire had not spread to the interior and used positive pressure fans to clear smoke from the residence.

No injuries were reported. An AMR ambulance and two Santa Maria police officers provided standby until the fire was controlled about 1:50 p.m.

Investigators weren’t able to determine the cause. The preliminary damage estimate was set at $5,000 to the structure and $500 to the contents.

