Fun and Fit: Pain in the Butt — My Trainer, That Is

Dear Fun and Fit: I went through some serious medical issues in the last five years. But now that I am able to, I would like to find my girlish figure that is hidden somewhere in here. I know it will take some hard work and commitment. But I’m ready.

I met with a personal trainer. I told him my goal is to lose weight and get toned up. I thought cardio was good, but P(ersonal) T(rainer) said it is only 10 percent to reach my goal — 40 percent is weight training or resistance training, and of course, 50 percent is nutrition. He had me do some squats and sit-ups on a ball (poor ball). I’ve been sore for three days. I can’t afford the personal trainer. Plus, I think he has it in for me. If I keep doing the things he has shown me, will the pain subside? Thanks for the help.

— Susie in Las Vegas

Kymberly: So your girlish figure turned churlish on you and now it’s time to turn back? Fun and Fit like your attitude!

First, let’s do some magic math. Assuming your girlish figure is hiding under some matronly (we could say “Rubenesque“) fat, I prefer 25 percent cardio, 25 percent resistance training, 50 percent good nutrition and 100 percent laughing along with Fun and Fit twice a week when we publish new posts. That adds up to rollicking times in and out of the gym!

Given your trainer budget, do cardio training on your own as often as feasible and tolerable. Avoid getting too hung up on numbers, including our magic ones above. Unless it’s a phone number of your girlish figure calling to say she wants to get together, then hang up. If you can afford the trainer a little while longer, make the investment in learning strength training, as it will pay off. You can avoid more pain (and frustration) having a professional teach you upper body, lower body and core exercises. If you cannot afford a trainer, hie thee hiney hence to group classes. So effective, so supportive, so affordable, so many ideas to keep you exercising!

Alexandra: Stop worrying about the pain as it will subside. Unless you live with Kymberly. Your muscles are adapting to the fact that you are asking them to pay rent after letting them mooch off you free for years. As long as the pain is not in your joints, you are fine.

If your trainer is just the right combination of sadism and compassion, your muscles should be somewhat sore after every session! You wouldn’t pay him to let you lie in the sun, would you?

While we’re on the topic of numbers, I want to encourage you to pay less attention to your scale (at least for the first few months) and more attention to your clothing size. The speed at which you gain muscle strength (and mass) and lose fat is not exactly equal, so you might not enjoy the scale for a while. I mention this in a purely caring, I Hate Scales, kind of way.

As we are both group exercise instructors, we are mucho partial to that form of exercise. Read the class descriptions, choose one that does not have these words — advanced, extreme, high, super, energetic or killer — and get in there. You can wear your baggiest shmatte so don’t worry about the clingy wear at all. Inform the teacher before class starts that you are a beginner. Say you are nervous. Say you want to be right in front so she or he can keep an eye on you. Allude ever so casually to your medical issues if they will affect your heart rate or ability to remain upright. Tell yourself you’ll do 20 minutes, then stay for 30. Let your teacher know with a smile and thumbs-up that you are leaving early because you made it this far. We teacher types get nervous if we think people are leaving early so they can go pass out in the locker room.

Oh, while you’re in the locker room, look in the mirror and say, “Yay-ess! I did it. And will keep on doing it.” We have no idea what “it” is, but have gotten lots of entertainment out of seeing

suckers

students do this!

Pained readers: Do you remember first starting out an exercise program? What do you recall about it? And do you like paintings by Rubens?

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .