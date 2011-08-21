Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:50 pm | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Randy Alcorn: Is There Any Hope Left for Inept Imperialists and America?

It's way past time we got out of the super-power business and began to look inward

By Randy Alcorn, Noozhawk Columnist | August 21, 2011 | 11:46 p.m.

America is $14 trillion in debt, with crumbling infrastructure, imperiled Social Security and Medicare programs, failing schools, high unemployment, massive trade deficits, no universal health care, and a rabidly partisan, dysfunctional political system.

What a mess.

Given the apocalyptic downgrading of America’s credit rating and the aforementioned gloomy conditions it is no wonder the American psyche is being haunted by fear that nothing will be the same again, that hopes, dreams and expectations are in jeopardy.

For generations Americans have enjoyed a comfortable level of affluence unprecedented in human history. Expectations for continuation of the good life have always been high — until now.

Now, the future doesn’t look so bright. Globalization and the increasing concentration of wealth among the insatiably acquisitive elite have made the American middle class an endangered species.

Today’s younger generation of Americans is the first since the Great Depression to contemplate the end of increasing affluence. They may well have lives with less prosperity than did their parents. Even their unconscionably expensive college educations no longer guarantee the good life.

Given these lugubrious conditions, having hope is indeed audacious.

A big part of our problem is that we have been the most inept imperialists in history.

What are we doing policing the planet with more than 700 military bases for which we pay rent to the nations that we are protecting? Duh. Shouldn’t we be exacting tribute for Pax Americana? And who is the enemy anymore anyway?

Close the bases, bring the troops home, shrink the Pentagon to a Triangle and save hundreds of billions of dollars. So what if Halliburton’s stock price drops? Dick Cheney already has enough money to keep him in artificial hearts.

Oh, and send bills to Western Europe and Japan for rebuilding and protecting them after World War II. Let’s see, with interest that should come to about $15 trillion. Coincidentally, just enough to pay off our national debt. We’ll demand payment in gold — none of that worthless paper currency. We only use that to pay the Chinese.

Why are we building roads and schools in foreign lands when our own are in such disrepair? Get out of Afghanistan — yesterday — and save $120 billion per year. On the way out, send a few drones into Islamabad as parting gifts for their duplicity.

Stay in Iraq, but only to confiscate and secure the oil fields for U.S. taxpayers. Recover the $800 billion the Iraq war has cost us so far and use the additional proceeds to take proper care of our wounded veterans.

We are teetering on bankruptcy, but we are still giving away money. End all foreign aid. Too much of it goes to corrupt tyrants anyway. Nearly 14 million Americans out of work and unemployment benefits drying up, but we are still giving $30 billion each year to other countries? From the River Styx, the ancient Romans must be snickering at our stupidity.

Let’s use our considerable military hardware to fill our treasury, not drain it. Send our huge Navy to secure the seas off Somalia and neutralize those brazen pirates. Charge the world’s maritime industries cost plus 20 percent for the protection services.

Now, legalize most drugs and tax them. End the insane, futile war on drugs and save $40 billion a year and billions more by reducing our burgeoning prison populations. Not to mention earning the undying gratitude of Mexico.

And speaking of Mexico, for every indigent citizen of theirs that sneaks across our border, they must take one of our impoverished retirees and provide them with affordable housing and health benefits. Fair is fair, and if they resist, we use our massive Navy to size their oil fields. They are mismanaging them anyway.

What good is being the world’s only “super power” if it bankrupts us? If we won’t be proper imperialists, better we give up the vanity title and, along with Canada, which still has an AAA credit rating, low unemployment and a healthy economy, retire to fortress North America. With the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, who is going to fool with us?

See, there is reason for hope if we are audacious.

— Santa Barbara political observer Randy Alcorn can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to read previous columns.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 