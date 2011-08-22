Rotary Club of Carpinteria Gets Presentation on New Directions

Local nonprofit organization helps those with developmental and physical disabilities travel the world

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria last week heard guest speaker Dee Dee Duncan present information on New Directions, a nonprofit program in its 20th year of providing travel vacations, holiday programs and quality day-care services to people with disabilities in our local communities.

Thanks to the Annenberg Foundation and more than 200 local donors, New Directions provides scholarships for people with developmental and physical disabilities, ages 8 through 90, to take part in the year-round program, which includes travel to many countries throughout the world.

Rotary president Wayne Evans presented Duncan with a certificate of appreciation, including a donation in her name to the End Polio Now campaign, an International Rotary Foundation program.

Click here for more information on New Directions.

Click here for more information on the Rotary Club of Carpinteria or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.