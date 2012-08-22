Allen Associates Earns National EcoHome Design Award

The whole house remodel of a Montecito contemporary home — designed by Brett Ettinger of Ferguson-Ettinger Architects and built by Allen Associates Custom Home Building Division — has received a Grand Award from the 2012 EcoHome Design Awards.

This project, owned by Brian Donahoo of Montecito, was given the award for “achieving the rare balance between rich architectural design and sustainable performance.” The project is featured in this month’s issue of EcoHome Magazine, which sponsored the award program.

“Montecito Modern” is among this year’s 17 award-winning entries selected from a very strong field that included 104 submissions in eight categories from across the country. An expert panel of judges met for a long day of deliberations in EcoHome’s Washington, D.C., offices, evaluating and comparing each entry, looking for integrated design solutions and certified sustainable performance.

“The jury loved Montecito Modern’s elegant new entrance and acknowledged the project’s sustainability goals of increasing the home’s performance while preserving its compact footprint and protecting the beauty and solitude of the site,” said Christine Serlin, executive editor of EcoHome Magazine.

This is not the first time the merits of this project have been recognized. The home also received Best Residential Remodel up to $500,000 from the Santa Barbara Contractors Association, 2010 Builder of the Year Awards and the Best Whole House Remodel $250,000-$500,000 from Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s 2011 Chrysalis Award.

For more than three decades, Allen Associates has excelled as innovators in the construction industry, with the capacity to handle everything from small remodels to large custom homes and commercial projects.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Bryan Henson, president of Allen Associates. “Allen Associates is committed to building using the best quality in the Santa Barbara area, and this award reflects that. As a custom builder, our goal for our clients is to create homes, offices and commercial buildings that are as resource efficient, comfortable, healthy and beautiful as possible.”

Profiles of the projects selected as winners of the 2011 Master Design Awards will be published in the September issue of EcoHome Magazine. Click here to view all of the awards.

— Karen Feeney is the green resources manager for Allen Associates.