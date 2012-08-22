Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:22 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

House Speaker Boehner Campaigns in Santa Barbara for Maldonado

He says the congressional candidate 'represents the American dream we are fighting so hard to restore'

By Kurt Bardella for the Abel Maldonado for Congress Campaign | August 22, 2012 | 12:52 a.m.

House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, campaigned Tuesday with 24th Congressional District candidate Abel Maldonado, R-Santa Maria, at an event in Santa Barbara.

“You’re never going to find a more decent, honest, sincere, hardworking guy than Abel, and the best way to ensure that Nancy Pelosi doesn’t get the gavel back is to elect Abel Maldonado to Congress,” Speaker Boehner said.  “Abel represents the American dream we are fighting so hard to restore — going from picking strawberries in the fields with his family to growing a small business. For the Central Coast, this election is about who can create jobs and grow the economy, and with Abel, we have someone here who knows how to do both.”

“Earlier today, Congresswoman Capps held a press conference where she talked about the importance of choice in health-care decisions, but helped write legislation that put those choices into the hands of 15 unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats,” Maldonado said. “She talked about bipartisanship, but has voted with her party bosses 96 percent of the time.

“She talked about the importance of ‘women’s issues,’ but didn’t say anything about the No. 1 challenge women in this country are trying to overcome — unemployment that’s too high; 860,000 women have lost their jobs since 2009 while the unemployment rate has grown from 7 percent to 8.1 percent. Unemployment for women 20 to 24 years of age is at 11.7 percent. That’s the women’s issue Rep. Capps should be addressing. It’s telling that she won’t.”

— Kurt Bardella is communications director for Abel Maldonado for Congress.

 
