Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:53 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

David Sayen: Picking the Right Hospital for Medicare Beneficiaries

Two tools provide a good snapshot of the overall quality of care at various facilities

By David Sayen | August 22, 2012 | 12:08 a.m.

If you’re having a medical emergency, the best thing you can do is get to the nearest hospital. But if you need nonemergency treatment, and you have time to plan, how do you find a hospital that best fits your needs?

David Sayen
David Sayen

A good place to start is the Medicare website, www.Medicare.gov. There you’ll find an easy-to-use tool that has quality-of-care and patient-satisfaction information on more than 4,000 hospitals around the country that participate in Medicare and Medicaid.

The tool is called Hospital Compare. We have a similar, user-friendly tool — Nursing Home Compare — to find skilled nursing homes. More than 17,000 skilled nursing facilities in the United States are listed. We recently redesigned and added more information to both tools.

Hospital Compare and Nursing Home Compare have two purposes. One is to help people make good decisions about where they get health care. By making quality-of-care information easily accessible to the public, we also hope to encourage hospitals and skilled nursing homes to improve their performance.

You don’t have to be enrolled in Medicare to use Hospital Compare or Nursing Home Compare — anyone can access them.

Both tools give you a good snapshot of the overall quality of care at various local hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.

Hospital Compare shows, for example, how often and how quickly hospitals give recommended treatments for heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia and children’s asthma.

It also shows the percentage of patients who developed serious conditions such as bloodstream infections and bed sores while in the hospital. Such conditions are often preventable, if the hospital follows best practices.

You can find out how often patients returned to the hospital with the same condition, and how that rate compares with the national average.

We recently began posting information on how often a hospital uses imaging procedures such as CT scans or MRIs on patients with Medicare. That’s important because some imaging tests carry potential health risks, including unnecessary exposure to radiation.

Hospital Compare also lets you read the responses of patients to a detailed questionnaire that asks about their experiences and level of satisfaction.

The questions include how well doctors and nurses communicated with patients, and whether patients’ pain was well controlled. Patients also are asked if the hospital kept their room clean, and whether they received information in writing about what symptoms or health problems to look out for after they were discharged.

Finally, patients are asked to rate their overall hospital experience on a scale of zero to 10 — and if they’d recommend that hospital to a relative or friend.

Nursing Home Compare shows the results of health inspections and provides information on staffing, including the number of nurses, physical therapists and nursing assistants at each facility.

It also has a variety of measures that describe the quality of care in skilled nursing homes, such as the frequency of pressure sores and urinary incontinence.

And we’re now posting the full text of our inspection reports, so you can read in detail about any problems that were found at a specific nursing facility.

To find Hospital Compare and Nursing Home Compare, go to www.Medicare.gov and scroll to the bottom of the page, under “Resource Locator.” We also have compare tools for home health agencies and dialysis centers.

If you don’t have a computer, you can call us, toll free, at 800.MEDICARE. We’ll help you get the information you need.

— David Sayen is the regional administrator for California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and the Pacific Trust Territories for the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. For answers to Medicare questions 24/7, call 1.800.633.4227.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 