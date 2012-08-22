Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Home and Fleeing

Santa Maria police say alcohol may have been a factor

Santa Maria police arrested a man early Wednesday after he allegedly struck a parked vehicle, drove into a home and then tried to flee.

Lt. Richard Flores said police officers, firefighters and American Medical Response paramedics responded about 12:17 a.m. to the 1800 block of North Lincoln Street.

He said the driver of a Nissan sedan had struck a truck parked on the road, then veered into a residence.

The driver fled the scene, according to Flores, and residents reported seeing a person jumping fences and hiding in their backyards.

Officers tracked down the suspect and determined that he had been the driver involved in the crash, according to Flores.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was transported to Marian Medical Center with minor injuries.

The investigation is continuing. Flores said alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.