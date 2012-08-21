‘Red-Flag Warning’ Canceled for Santa Barbara County
Weather system moving across Central Coast too weak to cause dry lightning and spark wildfires
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | 2:20 p.m.
| August 21, 2012 | 7:24 p.m.
A “red flag warning” for dry lightning for Santa Barbara County has been canceled as of noon Wednesday, and the storm proved too weak to initiate any thunderstorms in the area last night or this morning.
Fire officials warned the public Tuesday of the potentially hazardous conditions and threat of fire that a weak storm system could bring.
The alert centered around a weak low-pres
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.