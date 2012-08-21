Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:28 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Boys & Girls Club Officially Renamed Sal Rodriguez Clubhouse

Unveiling also kicks off annual Campaign for Kids, with a goal of raising $45,000 in 90 days

By Michael Rattray for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | August 21, 2012 | 9:12 p.m.

Last Saturday, the Goleta Boys & Girls Club board and staff unveiled the new Sal Rodriguez Clubhouse to more than 100 friends and families of Rodriguez.

“Sal has done more for the youth of the Goleta Valley over the last 50 years than anyone,” said Joe Roderick, the club’s unit director. “This recognition is well deserved.”

The audience couldn’t agree more, with numerous rounds of applause and hugs for all.

The event also included a kickoff for the annual Goleta Boys & Girls Club Campaign for Kids, with a goal this year of raising $45,000 over the next 90 days.

Rodriguez was ever so humble in his recognition speech, saying, “I couldn’t have done it without a great staff and support of all our friends and donors over my lifetime.”

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, the parent organization to 10 Boys & Girls Clubs locations, was pleased to approve the naming rights and indicated that it’s about time.

To contribute to the Goleta Clubhouse Campaign for Kids, click here or call 805.967.1612.

— Michael Rattray for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 