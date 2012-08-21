Goleta Boys & Girls Club Officially Renamed Sal Rodriguez Clubhouse

Unveiling also kicks off annual Campaign for Kids, with a goal of raising $45,000 in 90 days

Last Saturday, the Goleta Boys & Girls Club board and staff unveiled the new Sal Rodriguez Clubhouse to more than 100 friends and families of Rodriguez.

“Sal has done more for the youth of the Goleta Valley over the last 50 years than anyone,” said Joe Roderick, the club’s unit director. “This recognition is well deserved.”

The audience couldn’t agree more, with numerous rounds of applause and hugs for all.

The event also included a kickoff for the annual Goleta Boys & Girls Club Campaign for Kids, with a goal this year of raising $45,000 over the next 90 days.

Rodriguez was ever so humble in his recognition speech, saying, “I couldn’t have done it without a great staff and support of all our friends and donors over my lifetime.”

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, the parent organization to 10 Boys & Girls Clubs locations, was pleased to approve the naming rights and indicated that it’s about time.

To contribute to the Goleta Clubhouse Campaign for Kids, click here or call 805.967.1612.

— Michael Rattray for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.