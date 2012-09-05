La Cumbre Dental Specialty Center Opens in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara is now the home of a new, one-of-a-kind dental specialty center, La Cumbre Dental Specialty Center at 200 N. La Cumbre Road, Suite H.

This office is now open and offering dental specialties that vary from children’s pediatric dentistry, endodontics and orthodontia for those of all ages.

La Cumbre Dental Specialty Center will be hosting a grand opening ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday. The event will include appetizers, tours of the office, a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and fun games for kids. This is also the same day as their free children’s event, Little Hearts, Big Smiles, where free cleanings and X-rays are provided to children ages 1 to 12.

In order to offer the best dental health care, La Cumbre Dental Specialty Center provides a multispecialty practice in Santa Barbara. The specialty center’s dental services include Little Smiles Dentistree with Dr. Danny Nguyen, Healthy Smiles endodontics with Dr. Andrew Yamamoto, general dentistry with Dr. Ana Martinez and Winning Smiles Orthodontics with Dr. Jared Lee. La Cumbre Dental Specialty Center prides itself on being able to offer a complete range of dental services. With combined dental expertise, they provide patients with everything they need all under one roof. Patients will be able to receive the care they need in one convenient location.

This newly renovated office is equipped with the latest dental technology, including digital X-rays, paperless charting and the latest dental techniques. With friendly staff and doctors, La Cumbre Dental Specialty Center makes every effort to put each patient and parent at ease.

Click here for more information about La Cumbre Dental Specialty Center. Through its website, patients can request appointments, learn more about the doctors and specialties offered, along with hours and other helpful tools. Or call the office directly at 805.960.5600.

— Nicole Clark represents La Cumbre Dental Specialty Center.