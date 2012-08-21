Mesa Power Outage Expected to Last Till Wednesday Morning

Company says delays in restoring electricity tied to very old equipment in the area

Nearly 200 customers in the Mesa area of Santa Barbara spent all day without power Tuesday, and service was not expected to be restored until Wednesday morning, according to the Southern California Edison Co.

The outage, which began about 6 p.m. Monday, affected 190 customers in the vicinity of Flora Vista Drive, according to the company’s website.

“Part of the complication is that equipment is very old, and it’s not standard equipment anymore, and we had to get some of it shipped from outside the district,” said company spokeswoman Patricia Bartoli-Wible.

Crews were estimating it would be 5 a.m. Wednesday before electricity is restored to all customers, Bartoli-Wible said, “but hopefully it will be sooner with the arrival of whatever equipment is needed.”

