Paul Mann: Dead Can Dance Pop Duo Alive and Well

Australian band showcases their ethereal music in San Diego concert

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | August 21, 2012 | 12:14 p.m.

Dead Can Dance, one of the most elusive and effusive pop duos in the music world, recently brought their haunting music to San Diego during one of only three shows in California on their current world tour.

The band has rarely toured since their breakup in 1998. The reclusive Australian duo have been producing their own unique brand of music since 1981. Playing a variety of traditional instruments from across the globe, the pair embrace world music in a fashion like no other band, even singing at times in dead languages that have not been heard in thousands of years.

The setting at Humphreys, one of the most beautiful places to see a concert in California, could not be more conducive to their musical style. With the venue trimmed to fewer than 1,000 seats, even sitting in the the last row fans felt like they were having an intimate evening with the band.

Set right in the middle of San Diego Bay on the artificial Shelter Island, the venue afforded an awesome view of boats in the adjacent harbor, silhouetted against a spectacular sunset just before the band took the stage. Palm trees scattered about the tiki-themed resort, rustled in the breezy skies. The air thick with the humidity of far-off storms drifting in from Mexico blew warm waves of air into the venue.

The duo, backed by two keyboardists, two drummers and an occasional bass player, took the stage at 8:15 p.m. and played a solid two-hour set. Comprised of mostly material from their new CD, their set also contained an all-too-infrequent gem from their past that had older fans salivating for more of the early material.

The uniquely eerie vocals of the pair, combined with their strange music, send many fans into a trance-like dream world. One can imagine singer Lisa Gerrard, singing her eerie lamenting wail to lure ancient Greek ships onto the rocks like a siren in Greek mythology.

The range of her singing partner, Brendan Perry, is equally impressive. In different octaves and together they create haunting other worldly vocals. In one song Perry channels an 800-year-old dead songwriter from Spain singing a Moorish wail.

The concert was a unique and rare event at the same time. Rarely does anybody get to see a live Dead Can Dance performance, and each tour is uniquely different from the last. What an amazing accomplishment in today’s world of cookie-cutter ideology, including the ADD world of today’s music scene. Long live Dead Can Dance.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

