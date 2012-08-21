Santa Barbara MTD Releases New Schedule Guide

Updated routes and other changes will take effect Monday

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District has released the new Schedule Guide, to go into effect Monday.

MTD staff held a series of public meetings to gather feedback. Santa Barbara residents called, emailed and used social media to express their opinions and suggestions.

“It was helpful to hear from riders about the routes they utilize on a daily basis,” said David Damiano, manager of transit development and community relations.

One potentially eliminated route was Line 22, which serves the Old Mission, the Museum of Natural History and the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. After a great deal of supportive feedback from the organizations served as well as riders and other residents, Line 22 was given a reprieve for another year.

Recent reductions in service to the Crosstown Shuttle as well as a Downtown/Waterfront and Seaside shuttles fare increase were a result of the state’s elimination of Redevelopment Agency funding.

New Schedule Guides are available now at various locations throughout Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria, at the downtown Transit Center (1020 Chapala St.), the MTD business office (550 Olive St.) and on buses and shuttles. Passengers seeking route information may also go online by clicking here, or use the new Google Transit option on the MTD website.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.