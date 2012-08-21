Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:32 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Fisherman Reports Shark Sighting Off Goleta Beach

Warning signs are posted, though the shark was believed to be heading back out to sea

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 21, 2012 | 6:28 p.m.

Just days after last week’s great white shark sighting off the coast of Santa Barbara, a 10 foot long shark has been spotted off Goleta Beach.

Community Services Director Herman Parker said the county received a call Sunday afternoon from the Santa Barbara City Harbor Patrol reporting that a shark was spotted earlier that morning off the coast of Goleta Beach.

He said the sighting was reported by a fisherman in the area, who spotted the shark “a ways from the tip of the pier,” in about 120 feet of water.

The fisherman reported that the shark was headed back out to sea, Parker said.

The county posted warning signs at the beach on Sunday, cautioning people to swim at their own risk, and the signs were to remain up for 72 hours.

Parker said the county has not received reports of any other shark sightings in the area.

