Suspect Arrested for Sexual Battery at Downtown Nightclub

A 29-year-old man was arrested on sexual-battery charges early Saturday after he allegedly pinned a woman against a wall and began touching her sexually on the club’s dance floor, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Elpidio Garcia-Venegas was taken into custody for felony sexual battery after three officers responded to a call at Tonic Nightclub at 634 State St, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Garcia-Venegas later declined to make a statement, other than to initially say that he had been “sexy dancing” with girls at the nightclub, Harwood said.

Saturday’s call came in at 12:41 a.m., and when SBPD officers arrived, Garcia-Venegas had been detained by club security. Police contacted the alleged victim, a 22-year-old female foreign student who was very distraught over the incident, which she alleged had started when Garcia-Venegas approached her and offered to buy her a drink.

She agreed, and the pair moved to the dance floor, where he allegedly pressed the victim through the crowd and toward the raised DJ booth. The victim stated she found herself unable to get away from Garcia-Venegas, who said he pressed her against the wall, pulled down a portion of the top of her dress, reached up her dress, and made continuous unwanted physical contact to her intimate body parts.

Because of the din of the music, the victim said, her cries for help weren’t heard by bystanders, and she struggled to keep her clothing in place.

The assault was spotted when a passing busboy, who observed the two against the wall and noticed that the victim was crying and had a panicked look on her face. The busboy shined a flashlight at the suspect, and confronted Garcia-Venegas, Harwood said.

Garcia-Venegas started to move toward the door but was restrained by the busboy, who alerted security, Harwood said. Garcia-Venegas was escorted outside by security and detained until officers arrived.

An investigating officer observed that the dimly-lit dance floor was very crowded and the music was so loud that it was difficult to communicate. A fog machine and strobes made it even more obscure, and the officer stated he felt that the incident could have easily occurred, unnoticed by others. An observer would have had to have been standing on the dance floor, directly beside the involved parties, to realize what was happening, Harwood said.



The victim was transported to the police station where she was put in contact with an advocate from the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center.

Garcia-Venegas was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $25,000.



— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.