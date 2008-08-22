Monday, June 4 , 2018, 8:39 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Public Welcome as Vaqueros Line Up for Intersquad Scrimmage

When training camp began 10 days ago, a record 155 players took the field, including 18 local players.

By Dave Loveton | August 22, 2008 | 9:31 p.m.

Fans can get their first look at the Santa Barbara City College football team on Saturday when the Vaqueros hold their annual intersquad scrimmage.

The free event will start at 10 a.m. in La Playa Stadium.

After last year’s 4-6 campaign, SBCC staged a massive recruiting campaign in Southern California. When training camp began 10 days ago, a record 155 players took the field.

“It’s the biggest turnout we’ve ever had,” said coach Craig Moropoulos, who noted the number of local players has risen from three to 18. “It’s a good-bad thing. It’s a good thing because there’s a lot of interest, a lot of recruits and a lot of good athletes. But it’s tough to manage.”

After one week, the squad was trimmed to 118. Most teams carry 80 to 85 players during the season.

The Vaqueros return 11 starters from last year, including quarterback Conner Rehage of Dos Pueblos High. He’ll be challenged by Austin Civita, a redshirt transfer from College of the Canyons. Former Bishop Diego High star Eli Orozco is one of 18 receivers on the current roster. Nathan Goldie, the No. 2 tackler last year, is back at linebacker, along with Clint Nix, Ken Dorset and kicker Jeremy Ybarra, who booted 12 field goals.

SBCC travels to Claremont for another scrimmage Aug. 30 before opening its 2008 campaign at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 with a home game against Hancock.

Dave Loveton is SBCC’s sports information specialist.

