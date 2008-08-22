Saturday Homecoming Planned for Gold Medalists Rogers, Dalhausser

Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser are wasting no time getting their Olympic beach volleyball gold medals back to the Santa Barbara area, and you can be a part of it Saturday.

After defeating the Brazilians on Friday in Beijing, the team will return to Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Rogers and Dalhausser are scheduled to arrive at the Santa Barbara Airport at 2:30 p.m.Saturday on a United flight coming in from San Francisco. The public is invited to come to the airport about 2 p.m. to welcome the champions home.

Rogers, who played and coached at UCSB, resides in Solvang. Dalhausser, who grew up in Florida, now calls Santa Barbara home.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.