David Raber Joins California Lighting Sales

David Raber recently joined California Lightning Sales and LSI Industries as a specification sales consultant for Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

Raber has been a fixture in lighting sales on the Central Coast for 45 years. He began his career when his family moved to Santa Barbara in 1955 and opened an electrical wholesale business. In 1964, Raber started a factory lighting agency that grew to 15 employees. The business was closed in 1992, and Raber turned his attention to consulting. Now, at 75, Raber is still going strong, working every day and keeping current on all the latest technology in energy-efficient lighting fixtures and controls.

“I feel great, certainly enjoy what I do and as long as working doesn’t interfere with my morning visit to Starbucks, at 75 I’m good for at least another five years,” Raber said. “After that I might just go for another five.”

Founded in 1967, California Lighting Sales is Southern California’s leading architectural and commercial lighting sales agency, representing many of the industry’s most innovative lighting fixtures and control systems manufacturers.

For more information, contact Raber at 805.896.6891 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Marcus Cone is with California Lightning Sales.