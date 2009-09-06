Monday, June 25 , 2018, 7:15 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Goleta Marks 50 Years

A three-day celebration is planned in honor of the milestone anniversary

By Betty Rosness | September 6, 2009 | 1:54 p.m.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, at 380 N. Fairview Ave., will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend.

The first worship service was held Sept. 13, 1959, under the leadership of Pastor Loren Kramer. He served Good Shepherd for 26 years until he was elected to the office of president of the Missouri Synod, Southern California District in 1985. There have been seven pastors and associate pastors since. Several of them, including past deaconesses, will return for the three-day celebration.

Anniversary plans will include a Friday evening kickoff followed by a Saturday morning informal 5K walk, run and bicycle event, ending with a continental breakfast at Goleta Beach. An ice cream social from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on church grounds will feature a roving magician, barber shop quartet and memorabilia displays.

A banquet will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Elk’s Club Hall, with inspirational entertainment by renowned singer-guitarist Dennis Agajanian. The cost is $20 and reservations are required. Call 805.964.1416.

A celebration worship service from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday will include the participation of past and current pastors and deaconesses. Music will be offered by the Bell Choir, Festival Singers and band ensembles. After the worship service, Kramer will be honored on the 50th anniversary of his ordination. All are invited to an old-fashioned barbecue with games and sports activities. There will be a $5 charge per person.

Click here for more information.

— Betty Rosness represents Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

