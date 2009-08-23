Summer Storm Takes Saturday Off

The weekend’s threat of thunderstorms failed to materialize Saturday but a few raindrops fell here and there on the South Coast. The National Weather Service forecast a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

The possibility of a late-summer storm is the result of an upper-level low-pressure system off the coast meeting an upper-level high-pressure system over California’s great basin, according to the weather service. The potential for dry lightning strikes and gusty winds brought heightened fire risks to the parched Central Coast, but the air mass was expected to pick up moisture Sunday. Any rain should be light, although officials warned that heavier amounts could accompany thunderstorms.



The weather service said Sunday should be partly cloudy, with a high near 68. Monday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid-50s.

Meanwhile, a growing southern swell could bring hazardous surf to south-facing beaches by the time it is expected to peak Sunday afternoon. High waves delighted surfers Saturday at the 2009 Point Mugu Surf Contest hosted by Naval Base Ventura County.

