Congressional Candidate John Dennis to Speak to Lincoln Club

The California Republican will be in Santa Barbara County for the Aug. 25 event

Republican congressional candidate John Dennis will be the guest of honor and keynote speaker at the annual meeting and VIP luncheon of the Lincoln Club of Santa Barbara County from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road.

Dennis is opposing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in November to represent California’s 8th District.

The event is open to the public. The cost is $50 for general admission and guests, and free for Lincoln Club members.

Reservations are required. Call 805.733.0109 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Heather Bryden represents the Lincoln Club of Santa Barbara County.