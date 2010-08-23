K-9 PALS to Unleash the Fun at Elings Park Dog Festival

The Great Ball Drop is one of many festivities planned for Sept. 11

The K-9 Placement & Assistance League will present its second annual Elings Park Dog Festival and K-9 PALS Great Ball Drop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Elings Park 1298 Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara.

Bring your leashed dog and family to Elings Park and enjoy a festival of fun! The Dog Festival and Great Ball Drop serves as K-9 PAL’s major fundraiser for the year, striving to promote adoption efforts and improve the quality of care and services provided to the dogs of the Santa Barbara County shelter.

The K-9 PALS Great Ball Drop will occur about 1 p.m. Watch as more than 1,000 numbered balls drop “from the sky.” Some balls will fall into prize-winning dog bowls, and others will be retrieved by our special “prize-selecting” dog. Raffle tickets corresponding to the numbered balls can be purchased in advance (call 805.681.4369 for more information) or at the festival, but hurry as quantities are limited. Tickets are $10 each, or buy 10 for $90.

This year’s Great Ball Drop grand prize is four nights at the Four Seasons Resort in Maui at Wailea. Other prizes (all valued at more $100) include:

» Brunch for two at the Four Seasons Biltmore

» Elings Park EPDOG annual membership tags

» Two tickets to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival opening night and after gala

» Brunch for two at The Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch

» Dinner for four at Café Del Sol

» Three-week introduction to yoga course for two at Santa Barbara Yoga

» Sanford Winery “Wine Gift Pack”

» Dog gift baskets provided by Farmer Brothers Coffee and Eli Lily

Festival activities also will include agility and fly ball demonstrations, and a costume contest for singles or groups of dogs. Click here for information about how to participate and register. Applications must be received by Sept. 6.

Additionally, local animal shelters, rescue groups and dog-related businesses will gather to show off a selection of adoptable dogs, products and services. Learn more about shelter animals, the important work of local rescue groups, and mingle with fellow dog lovers.

Those interested in having a booth for a nonprofit organization (no charge) or business ($100 registration fee), registrations must be received by Aug. 31. Or, promote the Dog Festival and Great Ball Drop by posting an event posters at work and selling raffle tickets to friends. If you’re unable to attend, think about donating a prize for the raffle to promote your business and support the event.

Click here for more information about booth registration. Those interested in promoting the event with a poster or donating a prize, contact K-9 PALS at 805.681.4369 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Proceeds from the festival benefit K-9 PALS and the Elings Park Foundation. K-9 PALS is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that promotes dog adoptions, provides humane care, and acts as advocates for the dogs of the Santa Barbara County shelter.

For more information, click here or here, or call K-9 PALS at 805.681.4369.

— Rosalie Skefich represents the K-9 Placement & Assistance League.