Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:14 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Succeeding at Failing to Set World Record

Just thinking of a way to get into the Guinness Book is harder than it sounds

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | August 22, 2010 | 9:55 p.m.

Z: I can’t believe school is almost starting and once again our child hasn’t set a single Guinness Book world record. I’ve failed him.

She: It’s not your fault. Too many camps.

Z: You would think between rugby camp, circus camp, soccer camp and nature camp, he would have found something to shoot for.

She: What about most ice packs used in one summer?

Z: He did have an awful lot of injuries this year. Do you think he could apply to the Guinness Book for that?

She: Nah. Hyper-extended knees, scratches on the back and rugby foot aren’t exactly Evel Knievel level stuff.

Z: How about the shoulder injury from being at the bottom of the pyramid? That was impressive.

She: Was it a pyramid with 136 people?

Z: No. Wimp.

She: He needs something bigger. Last week a family in Beverly Hills applied for the record for the longest lemonade stand. They want it to take up an entire park.

Z: Apparently they’re still squeezing out some of the details. Get it? Squeezing?

She: You read the article?

Z: Of course. You know my secret ambition has always been to set a Guinness Book world record.

She: Even after we saw the guy with the longest fingernails at the Farmers Market? It was disgusting.

Z: His wife had to feed him his lunch. He’s either seriously committed to his nails, or it’s a very clever ruse to get his wife to feed him.

She: Yuck!

Z: There’s a guy in West Virginia attempting to get in by building the world’s tallest LEGO tower.

She: Seems like after Legoland you might be able to get Koss interested in that.

Z: He was. But it’s way too hard to get the building permit for it in Santa Barbara, even after we told them that it would be good for the environment.

She: I don’t think using only green LEGOs makes it a green building.

Z: In my childhood summers, we had nothing to do but try to set world records, because it was either that or do yard work. I got up to 483 consecutive bounces on my pogo stick one time.

She: I knew I married well.

Z: My sister stayed on her stilts for at least 15 minutes, and I could juggle for at least 20 minutes.

She: I can’t believe you guys never got in.

Z: Meanwhile, our kid has camp and swim team every day. He’s just too tired to be properly motivated.

She: Don’t forget about DirecTV and Starcraft II. I think those are the real culprits.

Z: And I don’t think he could possibly set any records playing Starcraft II. Those people are seriously committed.

She: Besides, Guinness is kind of old school.

Z: Old school? No way. Ten thousand Chinese students just got in by forming a human domino chain. This is cutting-edge stuff.

She: You guys should have gotten in on Matt McAllister’s most T-shirts worn at one time record when he was in Santa Barbara.

Z: Something I’ll always regret.

She: You’ll have to make up something else.

Z: It seems like you don’t take this seriously.

She: Of course I do. I love that you can make up something and decide that’s a world record. I’m going the use the word ‘furble’ five times in a row. Furble furble furble furble furble. There. I set the record for writing the word furble the most times in a row.

Z: Please. That’s not how it works. There are rules.

She: Rules rules rules rules rules.

Z: We used to try to make up new records categories, but they mostly tended to the scatological. Most farts in an hour, most …

She: I get it, I get it. Again, I married well.

Z: Yes, but how many times? There’s a couple in the Guinness Book who have renewed their vows 83 times. If we get started today I think we can beat that.

She: Yes, dear.

Z: You’re supposed to say, “I do.”

She: Yes, dear.

— Share your feats of wonder with She and Z by e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 