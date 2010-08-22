Stratus Media Bringing Concours d’Elegance to Santa Barbara

The local company seeks sponsors and participants for the October auto show

Stratus Media Group Inc., based in Santa Barbara, is searching for exhibitors and sponsors for the Concours d’Elegance to be held Oct. 30-31 at the Santa Barbara International Polo Fields.

Jeremy Cable, vice president of the Auto Show Division of Stratus, said it’s the first time since 1992 that such an auto show has been staged on the South Coast. Also featured the day before the Concours will be a Mille Miglia auto race.

“We have a lot of people on board, but we’re looking for everyone in the community to be involved,” Cable said. “We want sponsors, exhibitors and volunteers.”

Paul Feller, Stratus president and chief executive officer, hired Cable last year to bring back the Concours, which originally was a fundraiser for Crane Country Day School. Feller took over the show in 1981. It was last staged at SBCC 18 years ago.

Feller said Santa Barbara will be the yearly destination of the National Tour d’Elegance, which will provide a top destination for exhibitors, sponsors, visitors and vendors in the auto show world.

The Santa Barbara Concours spotlights the design and engineering of Italian cars and nostalgia of U.S. classics, muscle cars, hot rods and custom vehicles. Cable said that on Oct. 30, Italian and U.S. vintage cars will be featured, and other classics will be wheeled onto the grounds the next day.

Cable said his passion for the automotive scene is shared by many South Coast residents. He’s a huge auto buff and former race track owner. The two-day Concours will feature car club corrals, motorcycles, live music and a cocktail part benefiting a select charity.

Stratus Media Group is owner, operator and marketer of live entertainment and sporting events. It is focused on acquisitions within the live entertainment-related market, including action sports, car shows, college sports, food events, motor sports, music concerts and festivals, running events, diversified media marketing, trade shows and expositions, and talent management. It was founded in 1998.

Stratus will host the Santa Barbara Vino D’ Elegance Wine Festival at the October Concours, which will showcase area wineries and food purveyors.

Events will include children’s activities, commercial exhibitions and — in the spirit of Halloween — a masquerade gala. VIP access and general public tickets also are available.

Stratus Media also has offices in Los Angeles, Geneva, Switzerland, and Perugia, Italy.

— Noozhawk contributor Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .