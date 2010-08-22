Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:20 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Wildlife Care Network Receives $100,000 for Endowment Fund

Benefactor Walter Thomson bequeaths $100,000 in seed money

By Joanne St. John | August 22, 2010 | 1:36 p.m.

Walter Thomson, a local philanthropist who died earlier this year, has left a $100,000 challenge grant as seed money to create an endowment fund for the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.

Since its incorporation in Santa Barbara in 1988, the network has rescued more than 30,000 songbirds, seabirds, raptors and small mammals.

Thomson has been a generous benefactor of the network for many years. In 2003, his $100,000 matching grant was the first step in the group’s campaign to purchase land and build a permanent wildlife rehabilitation center. This new legacy gift addresses the need for operating funds to sustain the network’s ever-expanding rescue and rehabilitation work.

“Walter has been our hero for many years,” said network President Diane Cannon, one of the group’s founders. “He loved wildlife and appreciated how our lives are enriched by seeing and interacting with these beautiful animals. He believed deeply in our work, and hoped his donation would encourage other individuals, foundations and corporate donors to help match his gift. Once again, his generosity will make a huge difference to us.”

Cannon said the network receives no public funding. All operations are supported by donations. The group’s operations also depend heavily on the work of volunteers around the county who assist with rescue, animal transport and hands-on animal care, and through service on various committees.

Click here to learn more about the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network or about donating and volunteering time to help with direct animal care or on a committee.

— Joanne St. John represents the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 