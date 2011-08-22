Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 12:30 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Brown, Dudley Form United Front in Battle Against Teen Substance Abuse

Santa Barbara County sheriff and district attorney team up as co-chairs for this year's Summit for Danny Community Climb

By Jane Highstreet for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse | August 22, 2011 | 11:13 p.m.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley and Sheriff Bill Brown have been appointed the co-chairs of the 11th Annual Summit for Danny Community Climb.

Summit for Danny raises funds to provide alcohol and drug prevention and treatment for Santa Barbara youth.

Studies show that one in four Santa Barbara high school students needs intervention, treatment and/or counseling for their substance abuse issues. No one knows this better than Dudley and Brown, both members of Santa Barbara’s Fighting Back Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Steering Committee.

“Drug and alcohol abuse is so pervasive in our community,” Dudley said. “It is at the root of most of the crimes we prosecute.”

Brown added: “I understand the devastating effect that substance abuse has on individuals, families and the entire community. If we can put people on the road to recovery by giving them hope and a helping hand, we make our community a healthier, safer place.”

This mutual understanding is what led them to be involved in Summit for Danny. Now in its 11th year, Summit for Danny is a community climb that raises funds for the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Center. The center provides safe, effective outpatient treatment for young people ages 12 to 18 who are struggling with alcohol and other drug problems.

After losing his son Daniel to a drug overdose, local businessman Bob Bryant founded Summit for Danny to raise funds to create an adolescent treatment center that would prevent other families from the tragedy of losing a child to substance abuse. Since then, teams have hiked international summits everywhere from Patagonia and Mont Blanc to the Canadian Arctic.

This year’s local hike will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 in the hills of Montecito.

The Daniel Bryant Center is a program of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. CADA works throughout Santa Barbara County to provide substance abuse prevention, intervention and treatment services. Click here for more information.

— Jane Highstreet is a media and special events coordinator for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 