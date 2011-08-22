Brown, Dudley Form United Front in Battle Against Teen Substance Abuse

Santa Barbara County sheriff and district attorney team up as co-chairs for this year's Summit for Danny Community Climb

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley and Sheriff Bill Brown have been appointed the co-chairs of the 11th Annual Summit for Danny Community Climb.

Summit for Danny raises funds to provide alcohol and drug prevention and treatment for Santa Barbara youth.

Studies show that one in four Santa Barbara high school students needs intervention, treatment and/or counseling for their substance abuse issues. No one knows this better than Dudley and Brown, both members of Santa Barbara’s Fighting Back Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Steering Committee.

“Drug and alcohol abuse is so pervasive in our community,” Dudley said. “It is at the root of most of the crimes we prosecute.”

Brown added: “I understand the devastating effect that substance abuse has on individuals, families and the entire community. If we can put people on the road to recovery by giving them hope and a helping hand, we make our community a healthier, safer place.”

This mutual understanding is what led them to be involved in Summit for Danny. Now in its 11th year, Summit for Danny is a community climb that raises funds for the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Center. The center provides safe, effective outpatient treatment for young people ages 12 to 18 who are struggling with alcohol and other drug problems.

After losing his son Daniel to a drug overdose, local businessman Bob Bryant founded Summit for Danny to raise funds to create an adolescent treatment center that would prevent other families from the tragedy of losing a child to substance abuse. Since then, teams have hiked international summits everywhere from Patagonia and Mont Blanc to the Canadian Arctic.

This year’s local hike will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 in the hills of Montecito.

The Daniel Bryant Center is a program of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. CADA works throughout Santa Barbara County to provide substance abuse prevention, intervention and treatment services. Click here for more information.

— Jane Highstreet is a media and special events coordinator for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.