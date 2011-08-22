With a Focus on Education and the Economy, Capps Tours Carpinteria-Based Lynda.com

Congresswoman says the South Coast company serves as a model in finding ways to help other local businesses succeed

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, said during a tour of Carpinteria-based Lynda.com on Monday that education is the key to economic recovery.

“(Public schools) are the opportunity and pathway to getting our economy back on track,” Capps said. “It has been confirmed in what I’ve seen and listened to in visiting Lynda.com. I’m impressed that they are giving back to community in the ways that they are, particularly in arts and education.”

Lynda.com produces thousands of video tutorials on a range of programs that cater to each experience level for a monthly $25 subscription.

“What Lynda.com offers is a way for people to improve their skills in a tough time for a really affordable price,” co-founder Lynda Weinman said. “There’s really no industry untouched by the technical skills (we teach).”

The site was ranked the 12th-fastest growing company in education by Inc. magazine when it had about 120 employees last year. Now, Lynda.com has more than 230 employees and is looking to hire 70 more this year.

“We need to make sure that we have a partnership with local communities to provide educational opportunities for children that don’t shirk on the arts,” said Capps, adding that those are the people Lynda.com is looking to hire.

The site has 250 authors who have created 58,000 tutorials and are paid royalties based on each tutorial’s number of hits. Nearly all of the videos are produced in-house.

Weinman said the next step is to better connect teachers and students and improve the learning process.

“I want to help educators navigate the new world order where students can go online and learn things and are interacting with each other outside of the classroom,” she said. “I want to define what is the role of the teacher with examples and good ideas.”

Lynda.com has nearly leased out the entire Carpinteria Business Park and is renovating the former Salvation Army location next door.

“It’s important for me to know the ways this company has been successful so we can hopefully support those kinds of efforts for the business community,” Capps said.

— Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.